ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a St. Louis traffic ordinance cited in the arrest of a woman during a 2017 march is not unconstitutional. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling in a case arising from the Women’s March in January 2017. Jessica Langford, of St. Louis County, was arrested for obstructing traffic after police said she didn’t move out of a street that officers were trying to reopen. The charge was later dropped when two officers didn’t appear for her trial. The ACLU and Langford sued in 2018, contending the traffic ordinance was unconstitutional. The appeals court ruled Tuesday the ordinance was a “basic traffic regulation.”