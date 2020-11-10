ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ordered a new trial for a St. Louis man serving a 25-year sentence in a 2016 shooting death. The court reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Christopher Endicott, ruling a judge in his trial should have instructed jurors that they could consider whether Endicott acted in self-defense. Endicott was convicted of killing of 37-year-old Jarrett Greene during an argument outside a bar. Endicott claimed he fired in self-defense because Greene had an unloaded pistol and had racked it shortly before the shooting. He was convicted at his second trial, after the first trial ended in a hung jury.