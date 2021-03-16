St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced today (Tuesday) that the County Department of Public Health will conduct its first mass vaccination event for school personnel on March 23 and 24 at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College, As many as 2,000 school employees could be vaccinated at the two-day event, which will be supported by the Missouri National Guard. Employees of all County schools – public, private and parochial – are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list, and several thousand education staff have already signed up.