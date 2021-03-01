ARIS (AP) — The new head of the World Trade Organization is joining calls for pharmaceutical companies to share their coronavirus vaccine know-how and technology more broadly in the developing world. The comments today are part of a growing demand for what many say is the only way to meet a huge global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed over 2.5 million lives. The Associated Press found three factories on three continents who say they could make hundreds of millions of doses beginning in weeks. Pharmaceutical companies that took taxpayer money from the U.S. or Europe to develop inoculations at unprecedented speed say they need to move carefully to protect their intellectual property for future medical advances and for safety.