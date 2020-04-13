Tokyo, Japan (AP) — South Korean officials are warning that hard-earned progress fighting the coronavirus pandemic could be upset by new infections at leisure spots. There are growing global tensions between governments desperate to maintain social distancing and citizens eager to resume their lives as economic pressure mounts and infections slow in some places. Some European nations have started tentative moves to ease their shutdowns. Hard-hit Spain, which on Sunday reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks, will allow workers in some nonessential industries to return to factories and construction sites Monday. South Korea’s caseload has slowed from early March, but officials have warned of a broader “quiet spread” that may indicate eased attitudes toward social distancing.