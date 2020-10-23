St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An area corporate executive is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges related to using her company credit card for personal expenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that 45-year-old Tara Sabatini pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement, Sabatini was employed as the Senior Director of Sales by a wholesale food company. As part of the job, she was provided with a credit card to use for company business. From 2017-2018, she used the card for personal expenses, including but not limited to, luxury baseball ticket packages – which she then gave to friends and family or sold – using the proceeds for personal expenses.

Sentencing is set for January 21st.