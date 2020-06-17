St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A convicted felon is sentenced to 5-years in prison after he lied on a firearm application in an attempt to buy a gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that 47-year-old Johnny Sesson II was sentenced Tuesday for making false statements on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Form 4473.

According to the plea agreement, back in April of last year, Sesson attempted to purchase a shotgun from Quincy Farm and Home Supply in Cottleville. That’s when he knowingly made the false statements in an attempt to deceive the gun dealer.