WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Hur says politics played no part in his investigation or report into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. Lawmakers have turned a hearing on the matter into a proxy battle between the Democratic president and Republican front-runner Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday played out as a transcript of Biden’s testimony last fall shows he insisted he never meant to retain classified information after leaving the vice presidency. Hur stands by his report questioning Biden’s age and mental competence but recommending no criminal charges for the 81-year-old. Hur testifies he did not sanitize his explanation nor disparage Biden unfairly. Biden and Trump are on the cusp of claiming their parties’ presidential nominations.