Washington D.C. (AP) – Congressional leaders are pushing ahead with another coronavirus rescue package as President Donald Trump agrees that Americans will need more help as the economy grinds almost to a halt during the pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told House Democrats another $1 trillion is needed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the next package must put health care at the top of the list. The rare moment of accord comes during stark projections for what officials warn will be a hard week with a rising number of cases and deaths.