COLUMBIA, Ill. (AP) — The longtime mayor of the southern Illinois city of Columbia has resigned in the wake a federal indictment accusing him of public corruption. A federal grand jury last week indicted Mayor Kevin Hutchinson on charges of making a false statement to the federal Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force. The indictment alleges Hutchinson and his company received referral commissions from insurance contracts obtained by the city. Hutchinson’s resignation was announced Monday by City Administrator Doug Brimm. The announcement quoted part of a letter Hutchinson wrote to members of the Columbia City Council. Hutchinson wrote he felt it was in the best interest of the city and his family to resign.