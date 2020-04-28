LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank in a Missouri lake in July 2018, killing 17 people. The recommendation was included among documents released Tuesday by the National Transportation Board as part of its investigation into the tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson. The NTSB had criticized the Coast Guard in November for not following recommendations it has made since a duck boat accident in Arkansas killed 13 people in 1999.