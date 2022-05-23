Following a bye week, St Louis CITY2 traveled across the river to Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Ill. to face Portland Timbers2 in MLS NEXT Pro. The team was in fine form in the opening minutes, only needing two minutes to open the scoring. Wan Kuzain found himself in space at the edge of the 18-yard box, before laying a pass to Vitor Dias who weaved his way into the box before chipping a shot in the back of the net. Following the goal, CITY2 continued to dominate the game, with their crispy passing leading to more chances. Although the team had a few opportunities to extend the lead, they had to settle for their one goal advantage at the halftime break.

Similar to the first half, CITY2 came out the gates flying and found a goal early in the second half. After a lovely string of passes on the left wing, Kwame Awuah whipped in a low cross finding Dias who set up Josh Dolling who poked his shot past the Timbers2 goalkeeper. After the goal CITY2 were all over Timbers2, and it was only a matter of time before they would add their third goal. That goal came in the 62nd minute when Wan Kuzain nodded a beautiful pass to Dolling who slammed home CITY2’s third and his fifth of the season.

Timbers2 would grab a goal in the 74th minute through Dawson Murray, but it was just a consolation goal as CITY2’s three goals meant they would run away with their fifth victory of the season.