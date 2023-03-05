ST. LOUIS (Mar. 4, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC opened CITYPARK in style, earning a come-from behind 3-1 win over Charlotte FC. An own goal by Bill Tuiloma, a penalty from Eduard Löwen and classy finish from striker João Klauss ensured that CITY SC recorded a victory in their first-ever match at CITYPARK. With the win, CITY SC became the fourth expansion team in MLS history to win its first two matches, with the other teams achieving such feat being Chicago Fire in 1998, Seattle Sounders in 2009 and most recently LAFC in 2018.