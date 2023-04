ST. LOUIS (April 16, 2023) – Following a two-hour weather delay, St. Louis CITY SC put five past FC Cincinnati to jump to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. CITY SC opened the scoring through Jared Stroud in the 3rd minute, followed by Eduard Löwen, Kyle Hiebert, Niko Gioacchini’s finish and an own goal from Roman Celentano.