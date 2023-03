ST. LOUIS (Mar. 18, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC made history with their win against San Jose Earthquakes, becoming the first MLS expansion club to start the season with a perfect 4-0-0 record. CITY SC recorded a 3-0 win on the night, with goals coming from forwards Niko Gioacchini, João Klauss and midfielder Tomáš Ostrák. St. Louis CITY SC currently sits atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 12 points.