St. Louis (February 21, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC made 17-year-old Miguel Perez the second Homegrown in the club’s history after signing the midfielder to an MLS Homegrown contract. Perez signed a three-year deal that will run through the 2025 MLS season with two option years in 2026 and 2027.

“Miguel is a talented player who has made incredible strides since joining the academy in 2021,” Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He has shown that he has what it takes to compete at this level. Miguel’s progression gives our younger players the vision to see how the pathway to the first team can be completed.”

During the 2022 season, Perez split time between CITY2 and the Academy. For CITY2, he appeared in seven matches, making two starts. The midfielder made seven appearances for the Academy’s UPSL squad, including a two-goal performance in the team’s 5-4 loss in the conference playoff semifinals.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native had also been active in CITY SC preseason training prior to his signing. He traveled with the team to their camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January and appeared in the scrimmages against both Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed Miguel Perez to a three-year deal that runs through the 2025 MLS regular season with two option years in 2026 and 2027 on February 21, 2023.