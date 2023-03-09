ST. LOUIS (Mar. 8, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC has signed defender Lucas Bartlett to an MLS contract. The 25-year-old is joining the club on a one-year deal, with two option years in 2024 and 2025. With Bartlett’s addition to the squad, defender Joakim Nilsson has been placed on the Injury Reserve List.

“Lucas has shown his quality from the first day he came to camp as a trialist,” said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director, Lutz Pfannenstiel. “He has incorporated himself well with the guys in the locker room and has shown in his short time here that he has what it takes to compete at this level.”

During preseason camp, Bartlett appeared in matches against Philadelphia Union, LA Galaxy, New York City FC and Inter Miami CF, scoring a goal in the latter. Prior to joining CITY SC’s camp, he played for FC Dallas after the club selected him sixth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He primarily saw action at the MLS Next Pro level, logging 13 starts for North Texas SC and helping the team to a third-place finish in the Western Conference.

After beginning his collegiate career at Loyola University Chicago, Bartlett moved to Drake University following his freshman year and was named team captain for each of the next three seasons. The Kansas City, Missouri, native went on to finish his career at St. John’s University, receiving First-Team All-Big East honors and earning an invitation to the MLS College Showcase after leading the Red Storm to an NCAA Tournament bid.