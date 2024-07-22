KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Willy Agada scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute, lifting Sporting KC to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis. Agada scored with a header from the center of the box, finishing off a well-placed pass by Alan Pulido. Sporting’s Tim Melia made a big save in the 86th minute and St. Louis was limited to three shots on goal to Kansas City’s six. Roman Bürki made five saves for St. Louis. Nökkvi Thórisson got St. Louis on the board first, working hard to set up his right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 42nd minute.