ST. LOUIS (AP) — Célio Pompeu scored his first goal of the season and Samuel Adeniran added his second goal in as many games to help St. Louis City beat New York City 2-0 Saturday night.

Pompeu raced toward the goal and into the heart of the defense before slipping a shot inside the near post to give St. Louis City (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.

Adeniran, a 25-year old who has 11 goals in 13 career starts (21 appearances) for St. Louis, capped the scoring with a goal in the 72nd.

Roman Bürki, who had eight shutouts in 33 starts for St. Louis last season, had one save first his first clean sheet of the season.

NYCFC (0-2-0), which lost 1-0 to Nashville in its opener, is scoreless this season.