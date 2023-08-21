ST. LOUIS (August 20, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC beat Austin FC 6-3 in the team’s first MLS contest since July 15. Just as he did when the two sides clashed in CITY SC’s first-ever match, Tim Parker opened the scoring with a header. Niko Gioacchini pushed the home side’s lead to three with goals bookending the halftime break, but Austin’s Sebastián Driussi followed up by converting a penalty kick to draw the away side closer. The Verde & Black netted two more goals in a comeback effort, but a goal from Tomás Ostrák and brace from Sam Adeniran kept CITY SC ahead, helping the team secure its third consecutive home victory.