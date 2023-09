MINNESOTA (September 23, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC rallied from a goal down to record a 2-1 win on the road against Minnesota United FC. After a scoreless first half, Minnesota opened the scoring in the 46th minute through Teemu Pukki who drove home a penalty kick. After coming on as a substitute, CITY SC forward João Klauss leveled the score after nodding home a cross from Jake Nerwinski. Njabulo Blom found the game-winner in the 73rd minute to give CITY SC their sixth away win of the season.