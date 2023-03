ST. LOUIS (Mar. 25, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC recorded an emphatic 4-0 win against Real Salt Lake to maintain a perfect 5-0-0 record to start the season. After a goalless first half, CITY SC scored four unanswered second half goals to earn another huge three points. CITY SC rallied behind goals from Niko Gioacchini, João Klauss (2) and midfielder Rasmus Alm, who scored his first goal of the season.