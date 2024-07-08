COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett both had a goal and an assist in the first half to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis City on Sunday night.

Cabral staked the Rapids (11-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute with assists from Bassett and Rafael Navarro. It was the fourth goal of the season for Cabral and the fourth assist for both Bassett and Navarro.

St. Louis City (4-8-10) pulled even six minutes later when John David Klein III took a pass from rookie defender Jayden Reid and scored the first goal of his career. Klein was making his third start and sixth appearance this season after subbing in twice and playing 22 minutes last season. Reid notched his second assist in his third appearance — all starts. He made one appearance and played one minute for the New York Red Bulls last season.

Colorado regained the lead in the 35th minute when Bassett took passes from Cabral and Omir Fernández and scored his seventh goal of the season. It was the fourth assist for both Cabral and Fernández.

Jonathan Lewis scored for the first time this season with an assist from Calvin Harris in the 81st minute — to give the Rapids a two-goal lead. Harris has three assists in his second season with the club after two years with FC Cincinnati.