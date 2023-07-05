ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC topped Colorado 2-0 on Saturday. The result was the 5th clean sheet of the year for Keeper Roman Burki. Tim Parker scored the opener off a corner from AZ Jackson for his 2nd goal of the year. Sam Adeniran continued his good run of form on his return from San Antonio FC in the USL Championship. “Big Sam” set up Jarod Stroud off a pass from the end-line and around a Rapid defender, Stroud was able to send the ball past the Colorado keeper for his 4th of the campaign. With the Win CITY sits atop the Western Conference table with 35 Points at 11W-2D-7L and a goal differential of +15. CITYPARK is turning into a fortress. Not only is there a sellout streak of 12 home matches this season, CITY have outscored opponents 31-10 at home. St. Louis next heads north of the border to take on Toronto FC, who sit 14th in the Eastern Conference.