ST. LOUIS (Mar. 12, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC recorded a historic third come-from-behind win after defeating Portland Timbers 2-1 away at Providence Park. After going behind early in the match, CITY SC rallied behind goals from Jared Stroud and Kyle Hiebert to extend their winning streak to three games. With the win tonight, St. Louis CITY SC join Seattle Sounders as the only other expansion club to win each of their first three MLS games.