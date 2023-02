Here’s St. Louis City SC’s schedule for the next ten days in California.

February 6-15: CITY SC Training in Palm Springs, California at Empire Polo Club

February 8: CITY SC vs. LA Galaxy (11 a.m. PST)

February 12: CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12:30 p.m. PST)

February 15: CITY SC vs. New York City FC (12:30 p.m. PST)

Season Opener is set for February 25th in Austin.