TORONTO, ONTARIO. CANADA – St. Louis CITY SC took home their 3rd consecutive win on Saturday against a struggling Toronto FC. The 1-0 win was the 150th clean sheet of Roman Burki’s professional career and 6th this season. AZ Jackson scored his first career MLS Goal from inside the 18 yard box in traffic to seal the win for CITY. They remain in 1st place in the Western Conference, 3 points clear of Seattle with one game in hand at 12W-7L-2D with 38 points and a +16 goal difference. CITY heads to the west coast to take on defending champions LAFC on Wednesday. Kickoff is slated for 9:30pm Central Time.