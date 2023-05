ST. LOUIS (May 9, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC fell 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC in their Round-of-32 matchup at SeatGeek Stadium on Tuesday night. Chicago Fire opened the scoring in the third minute through Maren Haile-Selassie before Fabian Herbers doubled the hosts lead in the 75th minute. As CITY SC searched for a way back into the game, homegrown player Miguel Perez halved the deficit in stoppage time but his late goal was not enough to deny Chicago the victory.