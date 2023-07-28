ST LOUIS (July 27, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC fell 4-0 to Club América in the team’s final Leagues Cup group stage match. Las Águilas drew first blood, with Henry Martin firing in a goal in the 5th minute. Coming out of the halftime break, Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez each put home a goal in a three-minute span to push the away side’s advantage to three, and then Alejandro Zendejas increased the lead with a goal in the 77th minute. CITY SC returns to action when they take on Austin FC on Sunday, July 20.