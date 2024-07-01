VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored twice in the second half to polish off a hat trick and rally the Vancouver Whitecaps from a two-goal deficit to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday night.

It was the second career hat trick for White, who accounted for all three goals in the Whitecaps’ 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Oct. 2, 2021. He is the first player to have multiple hat tricks in franchise history. It was the fifth three-goal effort turned in by a Whitecap since Vancouver (8-7-4) joined the league in 2011.

Njabulo Blom opened the scoring in the 7th minute for St. Louis City (3-7-10), using an assist from Chris Durkin to net his first goal of the season and the second of his career. Blom had one goal in 21 starts and 26 appearances last season as a rookie. The assist was the third this season for Durkin.

St. Louis City took a two-goal lead when Eduard Löwen scored for a second time this season, unassisted in the 12th minute.

Vancouver pulled within 2-1 by halftime after an unassisted score by White in the 37th minute.

White scored again early in the second half, using an assist from defender Mathias Laborda in the 54th minute to knot the score. It was the first career assist for Laborda, who was making his 30th start and 37th appearance in his two seasons in the league.