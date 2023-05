ST. LOUIS (May 20, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC scored a pair of goals in each half to record a massive 4-0 win against cross-state rivals Sporting KC. CITY SC opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Eduard Löwen, before Indiana Vassilev doubled the hosts lead ahead of the halftime break. CITY SC forward Niko Gioacchini added a third before Vassilev curled home his second of the night.