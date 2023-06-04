ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tomás Ostrák scored in between penalty-kick goals by Eduard Löwen and Nicholas Gioacchini as St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Roman Bürki finished with four saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the campaign for St. Louis City. Steve Clark saved two shots for Houston. St. Louis City (9-4-1) has scored three or more goals in eight of its first 14 matches. SLC was just the fourth club in history to do it seven times in its first 13 matches. Houston (5-7-3) falls to 2-10-6 in its last 18 matches against first-year clubs.