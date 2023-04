ST. LOUIS (April 25, 2023) – St. Louis CITY SC began their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign with a bang, defeating Union Omaha 5-1 at CITYPARK. Aziel Jackson scored CITY SC’s first goal in the 3rd minute, before the flood gates opened in the second. Second half goals from Joe Gallardo (own goal), Akil Watts, Jackson, Eduard Löwen put CITY SC well out of reach against their opponents.