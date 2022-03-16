ST. LOUIS (March 16, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC has signed Swiss international goalkeeper Roman Bürki to an MLS contract, pending his ITC, medical check and work authorization. Bürki has signed a 3-year contract until the end of 2025, however, the financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed. He will join STL CITY SC in July 2022 after completing the remainder of the German Bundesliga season with the five–time league champions Borussia Dortmund.

“We’re delighted to have a top international goalkeeper like Roman joining St. Louis CITY SC,” explained Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY Sporting Director. “His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club! He’s a player that has proven himself throughout his career and has played on the biggest stages in world football like the European Champions League. He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership to our young and exciting team. As a former goalkeeper myself, I know how important it is to have a leader on and off the field and we have found that in Roman. He is a modern goalkeeper, who is great with both feet, brilliant shot-stopper and brave coming off his line. Roman’s playing style fits perfectly into our philosophy and we’re thrilled to have him as a pillar of our ambitious club.”

Bürki was born in Münsingen, Switzerland, and played for BSC Young Boys, one of the most successful Swiss football clubs, before joining FC Thun in 2009 and Schaffhausen in 2010. The following season, he joined fellow Swiss Super League club Grasshopper Club Zürich on loan and after his impressive performances was signed permanently by the club. In 2013, he helped the club to their 19th Swiss Cup championship, after beating defending champions FC Basel in a penalty shootout.

The following season he was signed by German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg where he played in all 34 league games. Throughout his tenure with FC Freiburg, it was clear that he was one of the top goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. It was no surprise that his performances caught the attention of German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund who signed Bürki at the end of the season, for a reported 3.5 million Euros. Bürki eventually became one of the first names on the team sheet after taking over the number one spot from Dortmund’s legendary goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

At the start of the 2017/18 season, Bürki made history by becoming the first goalkeeper to keep five clean sheets in the first five Bundesliga games. During his tenure with Dortmund, he totaled 83 clean sheets in 232 appearances, while helping the club to three trophies: the DFB-Pokal (2016/17 and 2020/21) and the DFL-Supercup (2019).

“BVB would like to thank Roman Bürki for seven years, in which he has always given his all. Roman was our number one for several years. He is a model professional, who has won titles with us and was part of the parade taking the DFB Cup around the Borsigplatz,” explained Michael Zorc, Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director. “These titles and these moments are something that will always be associated with him. The past year has been far from easy for him in footballing terms, but he has always acted professionally and put himself at the service of the team. We would like to wish Roman the very best for his future career and private life in St. Louis.”

Bürki has also represented the Switzerland National Team at various levels, making a total of 30 appearances.

“Everyone at the club is excited to have Roman join the team,” commented Bradley Carnell, St. Louis CITY Head Coach. “He’s a player that needs no introduction and we’re all looking forward to welcoming him to St. Louis.”

Player Details



Name: Roman Bürki

Pronunciation: Roh-man Bur-key

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: November 14, 1990 (31)

Birthplace: Münsingen, Switzerland

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 187 lbs

Nationality: Switzerland

Last Club: Borussia Dortmund