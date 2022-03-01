ST. LOUIS (March 1, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC has signed budding midfielder Tomáš Ostrák to an MLS contract pending his ITC, medical check and work authorization. Ostrák has signed a four-year deal; however, the financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed. He will join STL CITY SC in July 2022 after completing the remainder of the German Bundesliga season with his current club 1. FC Köln.

“Tomáš has the talent and characteristics despite his young age to be an important figure in our team,” explained Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY Sporting Director. “He’s a creative player, with incredible technical ability, but most importantly he knows our playing style. His ability to create chances and his work ethic off the ball will add another dynamic to our team and make him a significant threat in our attack. We’re excited to have him join St. Louis CITY and we know the fans will love his attitude and winning mentality.”

Ostrák was born in Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic, and started his youth career with local club MFK Frýdek-Místek, before joining 1. FC Köln’s academy in 2016. After impressing in FC Köln’s youth ranks, he was given the opportunity to practice with the club’s first team in January 2019. At the end of that season, he was loaned to TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga before making a move to MFK Karviná in his home country Czech Republic.

Following his loan spells, he was recalled to 1. FC Köln first team and capped his Bundesliga debut with a stunning performance after coming off the bench to provide an assist in Köln’s 2-1 home win against VfL Bochum.

Ostrák played a large role on the Czech Republic National Youth Team and showcased his flexibility to adapt and play in multiple midfield positions. He represented his country at the U21 (7 caps), U20 (2 caps), U19 (5 caps), U18 (3 caps) and U17 (7 caps) levels.

“We are thrilled to have Tomáš in St. Louis,” commented Bradley Carnell, St. Louis CITY Head Coach. “He is a young player with a lot of experience already, and so we are looking forward to helping him reach his full potential.”

Player Details



Name: Tomáš Ostrák

Pronunciation: TOH-mass UHS-trak

Position: Midfielder

DOB: February 5, 2000 (22)

Birthplace: Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic

Height: 5’ 7”

Weight: 165 lbs

Nationality: Czech Republic

Last Club: 1. FC Köln