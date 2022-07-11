St Louis CITY2 defeated Minnesota United FC 2 2-1 in an intense match on Sunday night at National Sports Center. CITY2 moved into first place in the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings following their tenth win of the season.

The match got off to a hot start with both teams trading attacking chances in the opening minutes. Following a counterattack on the right side, Wan Kuzain was brought down in the box, earning a penalty for CITY2 in the 9th minute. Max Schneider took the subsequent spotkick but saw his effort saved by Minnesota’s goalkeeper Alec Smir.

Twelve minutes later, Josh Dolling volleyed home a pinpoint cross from Ezra Armstrong to score his seventh goal of the season and give CITY2 a deserved 1-0 lead.

After winning the ball back in midfield, Akil Watts chipped a pass into the stride of Sergio Rivas who calmly rolled his shot past the onrushing Minnesota goalkeeper, extending CITY2’s lead in the 71st minute.

Minnesota United FC 2 got on the scoreboard off a set piece finish from Jason Ramos to set up a tense finish to the match. CITY2 held on for the final minutes to improve their away record to 5-0-1. CITY2 will take the win into the bye week before welcoming North Texas SC on Friday, July 22 at Ralph Korte Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.