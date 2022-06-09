Following a 2-2 draw in regulation, Michael Creek’s shootout save helped St Louis CITY2 earn the 4-3 shootout victory over Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday at the University of Denver. CITY2 has extended its unbeaten streak to four matches, going 2-0-2 during the stretch.

With the match tied 2-2 in regulation, CITY2’s Max Schneider, Celio Pompeu, Kyle Heibert, and Josh Dolling all converted their shootout kicks while Creek converted a key save to capture the shootout win.

Following up on his first deflected shot, Akil Watts collected the rebound and sent his shot past William Yarbrough for the early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Colorado evened the score, 1-1, in the 58th minute only to have CITY2 responded seconds later. Wan Kuzain gained possession at the top of the box, dribbled through a couple of defenders, and beat Yarbrough to the far post to regain the lead, 2-1, in the 59th minute.

In stoppage time, Colorado’s Nicolas Mezquida sent in the equalizer on a free-kick just outside the 18-yard box.

Creek made four saves on six chances to capture his third victory in net. Watts has tallied a point in the last two matches, recording a goal and an assist. Kuzain recorded his second goal of the season, while Schneider tallied his first assist of the year.