The St.Louis Circuit Court is distributing money to ensure that people show up in court. The Court says the money is meant to help people awaiting trial, by connecting them with housing, job training, and mental health services, and to improve their lives so that once their cases are settled, they don’t end up in court again. Most of the $455,000 will go to the St.Patrick Center for housing assistance and workforce development. Funds will also go to Mission St.Louis for that, and for legal assistance, and to Places for People, which screens people for behavioral health services after they’re released. The Post Dispatch reports that the coordinator for pre-trail services ,Sarah Phillips ,says the STL Circuit Court wants to be part of people’s success. Steve Potter, KTRS News