(AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating vandalism that damaged churches, non-profits and businesses in the town of Jennings. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says the first incident was at Noah’s Ark Church on Dec. 10, and the second was at Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church nine days later. Six other buildings were targeted on Dec. 22 and four were hit on Monday. Other victimized buildings include Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and North County Community Development, a non-profit. Seven businesses and one unidentified building also were damaged. Granda says it is too early to determine if the crimes were hate crimes.