(AP) A hospital in China says a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak has died of the illness.. Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, was reportedly reprimanded for “spreading rumors” in late December. Meanwhile, a newborn discovered infected 36 hours after birth has become the youngest known patient. The number of people infected globally has risen to more than 28,200 and the death toll has climbed past 560.