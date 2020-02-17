BEIJING, CHINA (AP) — Chinese authorities have reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and 105 more deaths, as the military dispatched hundreds of additional medical workers and extra supplies to the city hit hardest by the 2-month-old outbreak. The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 from the previous day’s tally of new cases. The new deaths raised the mainland China toll to 1,770. Hundreds of Americans who were on a cruise ship quarantined by Japan took a flight home to face quarantine there.