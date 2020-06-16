Beijing, China (AP) — Chinese authorities are reimposing some travel restrictions in the capital as they work to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely in a country that previously appeared to have largely contained the virus. As reopenings continued from Europe to Latin America, the resurgence in China highlighted expert calls for vigilance in the fight against the pandemic. Many of the recent cases in Beijing have been linked to a wholesale market and residential communities around the market have been put under lockdown. Authorities are also barring residents of areas considered at high risk from leaving Beijing.