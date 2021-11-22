EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An East St. Louis woman whose five children died in a fire at her home after she left them alone has been indicted on child endangerment charges. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that prosecutors sought the grand jury indictment after determining that 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan was at least partially responsible for their deaths. Dunigan’s children between the ages of nine and two were killed in the Aug. 6 fire. A fire department official said at the time that Dunigan had left the home to pick up her boyfriend at work when the fire started.