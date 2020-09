St. Louis, MO. (KTRS) Dr. Franco Sicuro, of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Carlos Himpler, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were indicted on multiple charges of conspiracy and health care fraud. The indictment charges that, as part of a fraud scheme, Genotec DX and Midwest Toxicology Group, owned by Dr. Sicuro and Carlos Himpler, received over $15 million dollars for clinical laboratory tests that the two companies did not perform.