NEW YORK (AP) — Chatbots are spitting out fabricated and misleading information that risks disenfranchising voters leading up to the 2024 U.S. election. That’s according to a report published Tuesday based on the findings of artificial intelligence experts and a bipartisan group of election officials. Fifteen states and one territory will hold Democratic and Republican presidential nominating contests next week on Super Tuesday, and millions of people already using AI-powered chatbots to search for basic information, including about the voting process. The report found that chatbots have answers, but are prone to suggesting voters head to inexistent polling places or inventing responses. Some chatbot companies say they are refining their models.