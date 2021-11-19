COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A JPMorgan Chase subsidiary is facing backlash after pulling out of a business deal related to a political fundraiser featuring Donald Trump Jr. in Missouri. Conservative political action committee Defense of Liberty was using WePay for ticketing for the Dec. 3 St. Louis-area event. But an organizer says the online payment company on Nov. 9 told Defense of Liberty that it violated its terms of service against hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, making money off crimes or encouraging that behavior. A Chase spokesperson says WePay made a mistake and has reached out to Defense of Liberty to reinstate its account. Organizers want to reschedule.