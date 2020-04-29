(KTRS) The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office on Wednesday charged St. Louis County Police Officer Preston Marquart with involuntary second degree manslaughter related to the death of 12-year old Akeelah Jackson. According to a statement, “The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the 6th District and Traffic Divisions of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.” At the time of the accident, St. Louis County police said the officer was speeding to catch up to a suspicious vehicle when the girl darted in front of him. He did not have his lights and siren activated at the time.