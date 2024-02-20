A charge of Discrimination has been filed against St.Louis County on behalf of former State Senator and Representative Maria Chappelle-Nadal. A statement released Tuesday by Nadal’s attorney says the County violated the anti-retaliation provision of the MO Human Rights Act, relating to alleged leaks to the media about the 2023 settlement agreement between Chappelle-Nadal and the County regarding to treatment of her during her employment as legislative assistant to STL County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days. She contends that during her two years working for the County, she was denied protections provided under the 1st Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a press release, she said she felt compelled to take a stand for herself and others who face abusive work environments and discrimination because of mental health impairments. Chappelle-Nadal recently announced her candidacy for the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. .Steve Potter, KTRS News