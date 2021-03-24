ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Approximately one week before each election, the St. Charles County Election Authority mails Notice of Election postcards to registered voters. Often referred to by residents as “pink and white cards” or “voter reminder cards,” the postcard provides the voter’s polling place, election date and time, and other important information.

Changes are being made to the cards beginning with the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election.

Cards will be sent to each household rather than to each registered voter.

rather than to each registered voter. A link and QR code will be included on the card, enabling voters to view sample ballots.

The card no longer will be accepted as a form of voter ID at the polls.

“Sending the cards to households, rather than each individual, will save taxpayers a significant amount in postage costs each election,” says St. Charles County Election Authority Kurt Bahr. “The Election Authority is not required by law to mail these cards and the cards are not required to be brought to the polls to vote, but our voters appreciate the reminder. And we hope that adding access to sample ballots will help voters better prepare before going to the polls.”

Acceptable forms of voter ID include a valid Missouri or United States government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, nondriver license, passport, or military ID; voter registration card; ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school; utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or another government-issued document showing name and address.