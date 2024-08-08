Ten years after his death, a public exhibit celebrating the life of Michael Brown Jr. is now on display, and St.Louis’ County Executive is speaking out about court reforms addressing issues identified in the 2015 Ferguson Report. County Executive Dr. Sam Page says the Ferguson Report, conducted in response to Brown’s shooting death by a Ferguson Police Officer and the riots that followed, identified specific issues that needed to be addressed within the St.Louis County Municipal Court system, such as excessive fines and a focus on revenue over justice, and that these changes are part of a broader effort to address systemic issues and build community trust. Policy changes include evaluating a defendant’s ability to pay fines and working with them on setting payment terms…also, creating flexible payment plans and extensions, and the streamlining of the bail and bond process. Meanwhile, the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death is being recognized at a just open public exhibit at the Urban League’s Community Empowerment Center on West Florrisant Avenue, featuring some of his personal possessions including his high school graduation gown and a Cardinals scarf. The exhibit is open to the public thru Sunday. Steve Potter, KTRS News.